Night-Long Clashes Rock Tuibong; Shutdown Enforced in Churachandpur

Imphal: Authorities imposed a total shutdown in parts of Manipur’s Churachandpur district after hours-long clashes broke out between security forces and protesters in the Tuibong area, officials said on Friday.
As per a report by a news agency, the violence erupted around 6 pm on Thursday and continued until nearly 3 am, lasting close to nine hours, following protests against the swearing-in of Manipur’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho.
The agency quoting officials said that the situation first turned tense in the Tuibong Main Market area when a large group of youths attempted to push security personnel back towards their camps.
The confrontation escalated near the Tuibong Forest Gate, where protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, forcing security forces to temporarily retreat from the spot.
Security personnel later regrouped and used teargas shells to disperse the crowd. While the protesters initially scattered, they regrouped multiple times and renewed their attacks, prolonging the standoff through the night.
Officials said intermittent teargas shelling continued as the situation remained volatile.
Around 11 pm, security forces also conducted a lathi charge to control the crowd. However, the protesters regrouped once again and continued their aggressive actions.
According to officials, the unrest was driven by resentment among local youths over the belief that three Kuki-Zomi MLAs were likely to be inducted into the Manipur government. While Nemcha Kipgen has already taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur are reportedly expected to be sworn in soon.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have deployed additional security forces to prevent further escalation.