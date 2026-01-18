Violence erupts in Murshidabad over lynching of migrant workers

MURSHIDABAD: Violence erupted in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Saturday, as locals protested the lynching of migrant labourers in Bihar. Protesters from Beldanga Block Road blocked roads, demanding justice for the victims. Security forces were deployed to restore order. On Friday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) double-engine government of violence against migrant workers in their respective states. Her remarks come amid rising reports of mob lynching incidents in Bihar. Banerjee highlighted the alleged death of a worker in Bihar, stating, “One person was beaten to death in Bihar yesterday. Migrant workers are being tortured every day wherever there is the BJP’s double-engine government”. She sharply accused the BJP-led goverment for these cases, claiming, “They are killing our people. Nothing could be worse than this”.

CM Mamata Banerjee also attended an event that laid the foundation stone for the proposed Mahakal Temple in Siliguri and levelled similar accusations against the BJP during her address. The Chief Minister asserted that workers from West Bengal are often being specifically targeted for merely speaking Bengali. “Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being tortured in BJP-ruled states. Migrant workers are living peacefully in West Bengal without any harassment. Why are Bengali-speaking workers being targeted elsewhere?... They are beaten up in Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, or Bihar,” she accused. (ANI)

