Nimisha Thakuria Case: Police Investigate Disappearance of a different Boy Allegedly Present at Homestay

Guwahati: Today, fresh details have emerged in the death of Nimisha Thakuria at a homestay in Garal, as police investigate the reported disappearance of another boy who was allegedly present with her and the main accused, Asik Ali, on the night of the incident.

The missing youth has been identified as Rupam Saikia, a resident of the Baihata Chariali area. As per report, Saikia had reportedly consumed alcohol with Nimisha and Asik at the homestay on the night of the incident.

Rupam Saikia reportedly returned home at around 10 pm. He later travelled to Mirza after receiving information about the death of a family member.

The next morning, Saikia returned home and remained there during the day. However, he left for Adabari on his motorcycle in the evening, after which his family was unable to contact him.

His mother subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at Jalukbari Police Station.

As per police team, the last location of Saikia’s mobile phone was traced to a field behind a company in Rampur. His phone has reportedly remained switched off since then.

Meanwhile, police have also taken another person, identified as Nitu Ali, into custody in connection with the case. Nitu, a resident of Baihata Chariali, allegedly supplied alcohol to Asik and Nimisha at the homestay.

Nimisha was found unconscious at the homestay in Garal and was later declared dead at a hospital. The main accused, Asik Ali, has been remanded to eight days of police custody for questioning as the investigation continues.