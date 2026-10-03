Nimisha Thakuria’s Death Allegedly a Planned Murder; Motive Remains Unclear

Guwahati: The murder of 22-year-old Nimisha Thakuria at a homestay in Guwahati was allegedly carried out in a planned manner, according to the ongoing police investigation. Police have identified Ashiq Ali as the prime accused and said he allegedly has several previous criminal records, including cases related to theft and dacoity. Azara police said Ali had booked two rooms at the homestay before the incident.

As per police statement , Mintu Ali allegedly assisted Ashiq Ali in carrying out the murder. Investigators further alleged that Ashiq attempted to portray Nimisha’s death as a suicide in an effort to mislead the investigation.

Police said the murder took place at the homestay on 25th September, where Nimisha was allegedly killed by Ashiq, with whom she had reportedly been in a relationship for some time. Her body was later discovered at Garal that night. However, the exact motive behind the alleged murder has not yet been established. Police said Ashiq has reportedly not disclosed why he allegedly killed Nimisha.

Another person identified as Raktim has also emerged in connection with the case and is currently absconding, according to police.

The investigation is continuing to establish the complete sequence of events and determine the roles of all those allegedly involved.