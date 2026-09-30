Nimisha Thakuria Case: Questions Raised Over Whereabouts of Rupam Saikia

Guwahati: Fresh questions have emerged over the whereabouts of Rupam Saikia, whose name has surfaced in connection with the Nimisha Thakuria homicide case, after reports that his family has been unable to contact him.

As per local sources, Saikia, a resident of the Baihata Chariali area, was reportedly seen at a shop near his residence on Tuesday morning. However, his mother later told the media that he was no longer at home. Saikia’s mother said he returned home at around 11 pm on Monday and appeared before police on Tuesday. She said she was unaware of what transpired at the police station.

“After going to the police station, Rupam called his father, who also went there. I do not know what happened there. He is currently not here,” she said.

As per reports, Saikia had allegedly consumed alcohol with Nimisha and Asik at the homestay on the night of the incident. He reportedly returned home at around 10 pm before travelling to Mirza after learning about the death of a family member.

The next morning, Saikia returned home and remained there during the day. However, he reportedly left for Adabari on his motorcycle in the evening, after which his family was unable to contact him.

His mother subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at Jalukbari Police Station.

The latest development has added another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing investigation into Nimisha Thakuria’s death, with police expected to verify Saikia’s movements and establish his whereabouts.