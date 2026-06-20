BreakingNews

Nine Arrested as STF Uncovered Golden Langur Trafficking Network in Chirang

“There were eight langurs, but one died due to suffocation as they were being carried in sacks. Two veterinary doctors are currently treating the rescued animals. After completing the necessary procedures and assessments, the animals will be released back into their natural habitat,”
Golden Langur
Published on

Guwahati: Nine people, including a Bangladeshi national, have been arrested in Assam's Chirang district after a joint operation by the Special Task Force and local police uncovered an alleged wildlife trafficking network involved in the smuggling of endangered golden langurs.

Eight golden langurs were recovered during the operation, although one of the animals later died  when it was transported . Those arrested were identified as  Alamgir Molla, Fakir Chand Mondal, Khalek Mondal, Latibul Sheikh and Inzamamul Haque .

The operation was carried out late on 19th June’s night at Kashikotra along National Highway 27 under the jurisdiction of Sidli Police Station.

“Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the STF and police  seized the traffickers while they were transporting eight golden langurs. The protection squad and range officers immediately joined the operation and apprehended the accused,” said Kunjan Basumatary, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Chirang.

AS per forest officials, the rare primates had been captured from the Oltapani Forest Range of Chakrashila (Chiknajhar) National Park and were being transported in sacks.

One of the langurs died from suffocation during transit, while the remaining seven were rescued in a weak and distressed condition.Veterinary teams from the Forest Department immediately reached the site to provide medical treatment and monitor the animals' recovery.

Police said the accused had arrived in a Tata Nano car and a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle and were using an ambulance to transport the langurs when they were intercepted by the STF and police team.

The seizure has once again highlighted the continuing threat posed by organised wildlife trafficking to one of the region's most iconic species. The golden langur, found primarily in parts of western Assam and neighbouring Bhutan, is a rare and protected primate species.

Also Read- Light posts for Golden Langur protection stolen in Kakoijana forest

Smuggling
Golden Langurs
wildlife awareness
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com