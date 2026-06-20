Nine Arrested as STF Uncovered Golden Langur Trafficking Network in Chirang

Guwahati: Nine people, including a Bangladeshi national, have been arrested in Assam's Chirang district after a joint operation by the Special Task Force and local police uncovered an alleged wildlife trafficking network involved in the smuggling of endangered golden langurs.

Eight golden langurs were recovered during the operation, although one of the animals later died when it was transported . Those arrested were identified as Alamgir Molla, Fakir Chand Mondal, Khalek Mondal, Latibul Sheikh and Inzamamul Haque .

The operation was carried out late on 19th June’s night at Kashikotra along National Highway 27 under the jurisdiction of Sidli Police Station.

“Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the STF and police seized the traffickers while they were transporting eight golden langurs. The protection squad and range officers immediately joined the operation and apprehended the accused,” said Kunjan Basumatary, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Chirang.

AS per forest officials, the rare primates had been captured from the Oltapani Forest Range of Chakrashila (Chiknajhar) National Park and were being transported in sacks.

One of the langurs died from suffocation during transit, while the remaining seven were rescued in a weak and distressed condition.Veterinary teams from the Forest Department immediately reached the site to provide medical treatment and monitor the animals' recovery.

Police said the accused had arrived in a Tata Nano car and a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle and were using an ambulance to transport the langurs when they were intercepted by the STF and police team.

The seizure has once again highlighted the continuing threat posed by organised wildlife trafficking to one of the region's most iconic species. The golden langur, found primarily in parts of western Assam and neighbouring Bhutan, is a rare and protected primate species.