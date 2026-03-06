Light posts for Golden Langur protection stolen in Kakoijana forest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a disturbing incident, three light posts intended for the protection of the endangered Golden Langur were stolen from the Kakoijana Reserved Forest area under the jurisdiction of Uttar Salmara Police Outpost.

Kakoijana is globally recognized as a natural habitat of the rare Golden Langur. In the past, several langurs have lost their lives while attempting to cross National Highway No. 117, which passes through the forest, after being hit by speeding vehicles.

During the tenure of former Bongaigaon Deputy Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak, canopy bridges were constructed over the highway to ensure the safe movement of the primates. As part of ongoing efforts to repair and strengthen these hanging bridges, six tall light posts were arranged on December 25, 2025, for installation at key locations.

However, on the night of March 3, three of these posts-two at Kadamtola and one at Naya Bhawariyapara-were allegedly stolen by unidentified miscreants.

Speaking to this correspondent, Bikram Ranjan Ray, Bureau Reporter of ASSAM LIVE 24, who has lodged an FIR in the case, strongly condemned the act. "These light posts were arranged solely for the protection of the world-famous Golden Langur. Stealing materials meant for wildlife conservation is not just theft; it is an attack on public interest and environmental responsibility," Ray said.

He urged the police to recover the stolen property at the earliest and take strict action against those responsible. The incident has triggered concern among conservationists and local residents, who view it as a serious setback to ongoing efforts to safeguard the endangered species in the forest region.

