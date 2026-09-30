Nine Detained at New Bongaigaon Station Over Suspected Illegal Entry

Guwahati: The Assam police detained nine people at New Bongaigaon railway station in Bongaigaon district on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi nationals. The group was detained by Bongaigaon Border Police with assistance from the Government Railway Police on Tuesday.

As per information, the nine people arrived at New Bongaigaon railway station at around 5 pm on 29th September. Police suspect that they were planning to travel to Chennai. After their detention, the people were taken into custody and are being questioned to establish their identities, nationality and other relevant details.

Police are verifying the documents and information provided by the detainees as part of the investigation. The Bongaigaon Police have launched an inquiry into the matter, while further details are awaited.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the group’s arrival at the railway station and their intended journey.