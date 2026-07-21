Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Under-Construction JJM Water Tank in Lakhimpur

Guwahati: A tragic incident has been reported from Madhavpur in Narayanpur, under Assam's Lakhimpur, where a nine-year-old boy allegedly died after falling into an under-construction Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) water tank.

The deceased has been identified as Anshuman Saikia, a Class IV student of Narayanpur Balak Middle School.

As per reports, the child went missing at around 4 pm on Monday. When he failed to return home, his father, Purnananda Saikia, along with local residents, launched a search operation to trace him.

After several hours of searching, the boy's body was discovered inside the under-construction JJM water tank. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established.

The incident has left the local community in deep shock and mourning. Family members and residents expressed grief over the tragic loss of the young boy.

Police were informed after the recovery of the body, and further investigation is expected to determine how the child fell into the water tank and whether any negligence was involved.