Torrential Rains Submerge Guwahati, Floodwaters Enter Historic Temples and Cripple Traffic

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Overnight torrential rain submerged several parts of Guwahati on Monday, causing widespread waterlogging, disrupting traffic and inundating temple premises as flood-like conditions prevailed across the city.

Hatigaon, Survey, Maligaon, Narengi, Basistha, Sijubari and Saukuchi were among the worst-affected areas, where roads remained under water for several hours. Flooded National Highway (NH) stretches and submerged low-lying localities caused severe inconvenience to commuters, while overflowing drains and blocked channels aggravated the situation.

A flood-like situation developed at the historic Basistha Temple after a powerful flow of water descended from the surrounding hills and entered the temple complex, creating panic among devotees and visitors.

The Bhimashankar Temple was also affected as strong currents of water swept through its premises. Authorities prohibited public entry to the temple in view of the hazardous conditions.

Despite the adverse weather, many devotees continued to visit temples on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, although access remained restricted in several locations because of flooding and safety concerns. Authorities continued to monitor the situation as heavy rainfall affected normal life across the city.

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