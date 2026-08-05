Nirmal Purja and Three Climbers Bodies Recovered from Broad Peak

Guwahati: The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) has confirmed that the mortal remains of British-Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja and three fellow climbers have been recovered from Broad Peak following a challenging high-altitude operation.

In an official statement, the ACP said the bodies of 43-year-old Purja, Zhong Wang, Nima Sherpa and Kilu Sherpa were successfully brought down to Base Camp after what it described as an "exceptionally challenging and technically demanding" recovery mission.

The operation was carried out by a dedicated ground team led by Mingma G, with support from Sirbaz Khan, Abid Baig, Sherbaz, Dipen Gurung and Pemba Chhewang Sherpa. The ACP praised the team's courage, professionalism and commitment in completing the difficult mission under extreme conditions.

The club also acknowledged the support of the British High Commission and the Embassy of Nepal for their cooperation during the recovery effort. While the operation marks a significant milestone, the ACP said three climbers remain missing and pledged to continue search and recovery efforts whenever weather and mountain conditions permit.

The avalanche on Broad Peak on 1st August, claimed the lives of 10 climbers, with the fatalities confirmed by Purja's expedition company, Elite Exped