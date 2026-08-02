Renowned Mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja Dies in Broad Peak Avalanche

London: Renowned Nepalese-origin mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak, the Nimsdai Foundation confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, the Foundation also confirmed that other expedition members, including Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa, lost their lives in the tragedy. It expressed condolences to the bereaved families and requested privacy during their time of grief.

Describing Purja as one of mountaineering's greatest climbers, the Foundation said he inspired millions through his courage, humility and belief that human potential has no limits. Beyond his record-breaking achievements, he encouraged people to dream big and challenge their perceived limitations.

The Foundation also highlighted Purja's role in building Elite Exped, the Nimsdai Foundation, Skydive Nimsdai and the Nimsdai Store, saying his leadership and vision transformed these organisations.

It added that Purja's legacy would live on through the countless lives he inspired around the world. The Foundation said no further comments would be made beyond information confirmed by the relevant authorities, out of respect for the families of all those who died in the avalanche. (ANI)

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