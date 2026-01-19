Internal Rift within Congress Widens, Zubair Anam makes Explosive Allegations

Hailakandi: Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, internal discord in the Congress party is coming out in open.

In one such instance, in Hailakandi district, Assam Youth Congress President Zubair Anam made explosive allegations.

He said that a Congress MLA from Cachar district has been spreading propaganda against him that he was “bought” for three to four crore rupees.

In the same meeting, Zubair Anam also made similar allegations against another ticket aspirant, engineer Dilwar Hussen Laskar.

He stated that in Congress politics, everything is now possible if one has money. His remarks reflected the growing resentment and dissatisfaction within the party.

Anam made this allegation on the sidelines of `Save the Nation Save The Land’ padyatra organised by the grand old party.