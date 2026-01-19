Internal Rift within Congress Widens, Zubair Anam makes Explosive Allegations

Hailakandi: Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, internal discord in the Congress party is coming out in open.
In one such instance, in Hailakandi district, Assam Youth Congress President Zubair Anam made explosive allegations.
He said that a Congress MLA from Cachar district has been spreading propaganda against him that he was “bought” for three to four crore rupees.
In the same meeting, Zubair Anam also made similar allegations against another ticket aspirant, engineer Dilwar Hussen Laskar.
He stated that in Congress politics, everything is now possible if one has money. His remarks reflected the growing resentment and dissatisfaction within the party.
Anam made this allegation on the sidelines of `Save the Nation Save The Land’ padyatra organised by the grand old party.
Questions were also raised about the large presence of people from a particular community in the padyatra. Many believe that the programme was organised specifically to target a particular vote bank.
It is noteworthy that at present, the Chief Minister and top BJP leaders have been alleging that Congress tickets are being sold for hefty sums in minority-dominated areas.
At such a time, the Youth Congress president’s statement is being seen as politically very significant.
The internal conflicts within the party have now come out in the open. The fact that they accused each other directly from the stage has made Congress’s internal rift even more evident.