Nitin Nabin Reaches Guwahati for BJP State Executive, Core Committee Meetings

Guwahati: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin arrived in Guwahati on Friday, where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the airport.
According to the Chief Minister, Nabin is scheduled to take part in the BJP Assam State Executive Meeting and the State Core Committee meeting during his visit.
As per reports, the meetings are being held as part of preparations ahead of the Assam Assembly elections in 2026.
"Pleased to welcome the Hon'ble National Working President of @BJP4India, Shri @NitinNabin ji at Guwahati Airport. Nitin ji will participate in the State Executive Meeting and State Core Committee meeting of @BJP4Assam and enthuse our karyakartas ahead of #AssamElections2026," the Chief Minister wrote on micro-blogging site X.
Nabin is also expected to interact with party workers and leaders during the visit to energise the organisation at the grassroots level.
The BJP has stepped up internal meetings and organisational activities in the state as it begins groundwork for the upcoming elections.
Nabin is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and currently serves as the party’s National Working President. A seasoned politician, he has been elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly five times and has earlier held ministerial responsibilities in the Bihar government. Over the years, he has built a reputation as an effective organiser with strong administrative experience.
A week into his new role as the BJP’s national working president, Nitin Nabin has had a packed schedule. Known until recently for working quietly behind the scenes, he has now stepped into a more public role — meeting senior party leaders, receiving well-wishers, and regularly addressing party workers. The change marks a clear shift from his earlier low-profile style to a more visible presence within the organisation.