Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen Passes Away; 3-Day State Mourning Announced

Agartala: Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, reports said. He was 72. According to an official notification issued by the state government, Sen breathed his last at around 3:30 am.
According to reports, Sen was undergoing treatment at the hospital after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke. The leader is survived by his wife, one son and daughter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Biswa Bandhu Sen and recalled his efforts to boost the state’s progress.
In a post on ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura’s progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed grief over the demise of the Assembly Speaker. “I am deeply shocked. The passing away of the Speaker is an irreparable loss to the party. I conveyed my deep condolences to the bereaved family and his followers,” he wrote on a social media post.
Reports say that Sen’s mortal remains will be brought to Tripura’s Agartala from Bengaluru on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Tripura Government has announced a three-day state mourning starting today, a notification by the General Administration (GA, Political) department said. During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state and no official entertainment will be organized.
The government has also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Biswa Bandhu Sen on December 27. All concerned authorities have been directed to take necessary action in accordance with Sen’s last rites.