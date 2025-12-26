Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen Passes Away; 3-Day State Mourning Announced

Agartala: Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, reports said. He was 72. According to an official notification issued by the state government, Sen breathed his last at around 3:30 am.

According to reports, Sen was undergoing treatment at the hospital after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke. The leader is survived by his wife, one son and daughter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Biswa Bandhu Sen and recalled his efforts to boost the state’s progress.

In a post on ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura’s progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”