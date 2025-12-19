No Foul Play Suspected in Zubeen Garg Case, Says Singapore Police

Guwahati: The Singapore Police has stated that the investigations into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg are ongoing, and no foul play has been suspected so far.

In an official statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) clarified that the case remains under investigation in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010, and reiterated that, based on findings so far, there is no suspicion of foul play in Garg’s death.

“The case is currently still being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010,” the police said on Thursday (December 18, 2025). “Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg,” said the statement.

After the completion of the investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI), currently scheduled for January and February 2026.

“A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion,” said the SPF.

“Singapore police are committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case,” the statement said. “We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” said the SPF.

It may be mentioned that, Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The SIT probing his death charged four accused, including the singer’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in a chargesheet filed in a court in India last week.

