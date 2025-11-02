Zubeen Garg’s death case: Three vital reports provided by Singapore Police to the SIT

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: SIT chief SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta stated that three vital reports have been received from the Singapore Police, and these will help the team to complete the investigation. He also said the charge sheet in Zubeen's death case will be submitted on time, the date for which was stated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as December 17.

Speaking to the media today, SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta said, "Yesterday, we received a positive response from the Singapore police regarding our Mutual Legal Assistance request. They have given us some important data, like the toxicology report and the final opinion on the post-mortem report, along with documents we requested from the Singapore Port and Marine Authority. So, we have received the three reports from the Singapore authorities, and these will help us in taking the investigation forward."

The SIT chief, however, refused to divulge the contents of the reports, saying that these will be placed before the court in their report. He made a similar comment concerning the use of the word 'murder' by the CM yesterday in reference to the Zubeen case. "We're carrying out our investigation, and we'll place our findings before the court after completion of the investigation," he reiterated.

Asked about the deadline of December 17 given by the CM to reveal all details regarding Zubeen's death, the SDGP said, "We'll complete the investigation within the deadline. Singapore Police have provided us with these three reports. We expect the statements we requested from them to be given in due time, after they obtain them under Singapore law. We're taking the statements of those people who are important for the investigation. If necessary, we'll call others. We've obtained the statements of more than 100 people."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister told the media on Saturday, "The SIT investigation is proceeding in the right direction. Very good and explosive reports have fallen into our hands. I expect to reveal all details in the Zubeen incident by December 10, although I had mentioned December 17 as the deadline. We will be able to place before the people all the details. People will be surprised in some parts and a little sad and hurt. They may also be angry. I think the SIT charge sheet, which is the real clincher in ensuring justice for Zubeen, will be placed before the court by the last date of December 10. People will come to know many sad and heartrending stories that have been happening to Zubeen over the past several years. We'll submit the charge sheet on time. There are two kinds of people - those who are seeking justice for Zubeen and those who have been working day and night to deliver justice for Zubeen for over one month. We should pray for the latter to be successful." The SIT today summoned two persons - actor Partha Hazarika and businessman Rishiraj Borkataki - for questioning.

