No Lockdown Proposal Under Consideration, Rumours Completely False: Centre

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday dismissed rumours of a possible nationwide lockdown, stating that no such proposal is under consideration by the Government of India.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the minister said speculation about a lockdown is “completely false” and urged citizens not to pay heed to misinformation being circulated in the wake of global uncertainties.
“Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” he added.
He also noted that while the global situation remains fluid, the government is closely monitoring developments related to energy, supply chains and essential commodities in real time.
Highlighting preparedness, the minister said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy and other critical supplies across the country.
“The global situation remains in flux… we are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges,” he added, emphasising India’s resilience in dealing with international crises.
Calling for public cooperation, the minister urged people to remain calm and responsible, warning that attempts to spread rumours and create panic are harmful and irresponsible.