RPF/PLA Cadre Held, Heroin Seized and Arms Recovered in Manipur Operations

Imphal: Manipur Police on Thursday said security forces carried out multiple operations across the state on March 26, leading to arrests, drug seizures and recovery of arms and ammunition.
According to a statement shared by the police on social media, an active cadre of the proscribed RPF/PLA group was apprehended from Imphal East district.
The individual, identified as Seram Chingloiba Meitei alias Tomei alias Tom (27), was arrested from his residence under Lamlai police station.
In a separate operation, two individuals were arrested from the Meitram area under Nambol police station in Bishnupur district.
They were identified as Kasimthai Rongmei (32) and Gaikhuluanlung Ruangmei (46), both residents of Noney district.
Security personnel also recovered a four-wheeler, 150 soap cases of suspected heroin No. 4 weighing around 1.7 kg, and five mobile phones from their possession.
The police further stated that a search operation in the forested areas of Tuinomjang and Sanasabi under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district led to the recovery of a cache of arms and equipment. These included a .22 pistol with a magazine, a .22 rifle, a country-made carbine, a pompi gun with bipod, a single-barrel gun, a bulletproof jacket with plates, a walkie-talkie set, a 51 mm mortar high-explosive bomb, ammunition and an empty SLR magazine.
“On 26.03.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA… From their possession, 150 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 weighing about 1.7 kg were recovered,” the police said in the statement.
Further investigation is underway in all the cases, police added.
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