RPF/PLA Cadre Held, Heroin Seized and Arms Recovered in Manipur Operations

The police further stated that a search operation in the forested areas of Tuinomjang and Sanasabi under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district led to the recovery of a cache of arms and equipment. These included a .22 pistol with a magazine, a .22 rifle, a country-made carbine, a pompi gun with bipod, a single-barrel gun, a bulletproof jacket with plates, a walkie-talkie set, a 51 mm mortar high-explosive bomb, ammunition and an empty SLR magazine.