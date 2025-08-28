No More Mid-Life Crisis? Young Adults Now the Unhappiest, Says New Research

UCL Study Finds Declining Happiness Among Youth





The stereotypical mid-life crisis may no longer be the emotional low point it once was.

Historically, life satisfaction has followed a U-shaped curve, dipping in middle age and rising again later in life. However, the new data suggests that this "unhappiness hump" is fading, replaced by a steady decline in happiness beginning in early adulthood. The findings, cited in a report by New Scientist, reveal that unhappiness now peaks at a much younger age.

While the mental wellbeing of middle-aged people has remained relatively unchanged, there has been a marked shift among younger adults. “The unhappiness curve has flattened,” the UCL researchers explained, “with young people now reporting significantly lower levels of happiness than in previous decades.”

This trend is supported by the World Happiness Report 2025, which noted that young adults—once thought to be in the prime of life—are increasingly struggling. The report states: “Young adults across the globe face growing mental health challenges,” particularly in North America and Western Europe, where they now report the lowest wellbeing across all age groups.