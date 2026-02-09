No Proof in CM’s Press Conference, Allegations Baseless: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched a sharp counterattack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the CM failed to present any evidence to substantiate claims that he was linked to another country.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi said that during the Chief Minister’s nearly two-and-a-half-hour-long media briefing a day earlier, no proof was produced to support the serious allegations levelled against him.
“Yesterday, in the 2.5-hour-long press conference, the Chief Minister could not produce any evidence to prove that I am an agent of another country. He kept beating around the bush,” Gogoi said.
The Congress MP also questioned the timing of the allegations, pointing out that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report cited by the Chief Minister had been with the government for the past six months.
Gogoi recalled that the CM had earlier promised to make the report public on September 10 last year.
“If this is really a matter of national security, why was the Chief Minister silent for six months? The truth is that the SIT constituted by him could not find any evidence,” he alleged.
Clarifying his intent, Gogoi said the press conference was not merely a reaction to the Chief Minister’s remarks but an effort to address the people of Assam.
“I am not here to respond to the CM. I am here out of respect for the media and the people of Assam. I am in politics to raise issues concerning the people. Let them decide,” he said.
The Congress leader also took strong exception to what he described as personal attacks, alleging that details about his children were publicly disclosed during the CM’s press conference.
“He stooped to such a low level that he disclosed information about my children. We also know about his children, but we do not wish to speak about them,” Gogoi said, adding that such statements had brought “shame to Assam”.
Calling the allegations baseless and defamatory, Gogoi said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of the matter.
“Why are they spreading false information? This has crossed all limits,” he said.
Gogoi further claimed that the real reason behind the lengthy press conference was the growing popularity of the Congress party in Assam. He alleged that the Chief Minister was compelled to respond after the Congress highlighted that 12,000 bighas of land were allegedly held by the CM’s family.
“If it was truly about national security, why did he sit idle for six months?” Gogoi asked.
The war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress has intensified in recent days, with the issue dominating Assam’s political discourse.