Violence Erupts in Manipur’s Ukhrul, Several Houses Burnt

Imphal: Several houses were allegedly set on fire by armed militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district as tensions escalated following the reported assault of a member of the Tangkhul Naga community, officials said on Monday.
The situation deteriorated on Sunday evening when members of two tribal groups engaged in intense stone pelting at Litan village, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders to prevent further violence.
Around midnight, multiple houses belonging to members of the Tangkhul Naga community were torched at Litan Sareikhong, allegedly by Kuki militants.
Officials said that a few houses of Kuki community members were also set ablaze in a nearby area.
“The extent of the damage is being assessed and the situation continues to remain tense,” a district official told a news agency.
Video clips circulating on social media purportedly show armed men setting fire to houses and vehicles, while individuals in camouflage uniforms are seen firing sophisticated weapons in the air. However, the authenticity of the footage could not be verified.
In view of the prevailing tension, additional security forces have been deployed in Mahadev, Lambui, Shangkai and other routes leading to Litan to maintain law and order and prevent the movement of suspicious elements.
On Sunday evening, security personnel had fired tear gas shells to disperse the clashing groups at Litan Sareikhong village.
A notification issued by Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das stated that there was apprehension of a breach of peace due to heightened tension between members of the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities.
The order prohibited movement of people outside their residences from 7 pm on Sunday until further notice, while exempting government officials and security personnel.
The violence is believed to have been triggered by the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member by seven to eight persons at Litan village on Saturday night. The matter was initially settled between the victim’s side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both parties agreeing to resolve the issue through customary means and a meeting scheduled for Sunday.
However, the meeting did not take place.
Instead, villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly attacked the residence of the chief of Litan Sareikhong.
The group also reportedly fired several rounds while passing through the vicinity of the Litan police station, further aggravating the situation.