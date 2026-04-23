No Proposal to Hike Petrol, Diesel Prices; Reports Misleading: Petroleum Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday dismissed reports of a possible hike in petrol and diesel prices and stated that no such proposal is under consideration.
The Ministry further termed the claims as “misleading”.
“There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government,” the Ministry added.
It further alleged that such reports were aimed at creating unnecessary panic among citizens.
“Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading,” the ministry said.
Highlighting the government’s efforts, the ministry asserted that India remains among the few countries where fuel prices have not increased in the past four years. It added that both the Centre and oil public sector undertakings have taken sustained steps to shield consumers from volatility in global crude oil prices.
Notably, these measures are aimed at insulating citizens from sharp fluctuations in the international energy market.