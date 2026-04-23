Arunachal CM calls for greater voter participation in WB, Tamil Nadu polls

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged people to actively participate in the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister described the exercise as a “celebration of democracy” as the first phase of polling began in West Bengal.
“Today marks the beginning of Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a true celebration of democracy. Let us all participate with pride and purpose,” he wrote.
He particularly encouraged young voters and women to step forward in large numbers and play a key role in shaping the future.
Referring to polling in Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said, “Voting is not just a right, it is a voice that shapes the future,” and urged every citizen to fulfil this vital democratic responsibility.
Khandu also made a special appeal to the youth and women in the state to participate in large numbers to make the electoral exercise more meaningful.