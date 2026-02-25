North East DST Institute Develops Natural Biosurfactant with Antibacterial and Cleansing Properties

Guwahati: A North East India-based institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has developed a novel biosurfactant with significant antibacterial and cleansing properties using natural ingredients.
As per an official statement, researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST), led by Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee along with Prof. M. R. Khan and Ms. Anushree Roy, SRF, synthesized the biosurfactant using the probiotic Lactobacillus plantarum JBC5 and ghee as a lipid-rich substrate.
The new lipopeptide biosurfactant demonstrated strong antibacterial activity against Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium responsible for skin and wound infections.
In addition, when blended with commercial face washes, it showed enhanced stain removal efficiency, suggesting potential applications in cosmetics and medicinal products.
“Surfactants are widely used as lubricants, emulsifiers, and dispersants, but synthetic variants pose toxicity and environmental challenges,” the statement quoted researchers as saying.
The biosurfactant offers a biodegradable and bio-based alternative, achieving an emulsification index of 60% for edible oils and showing stability across high temperatures (up to 276°C) and varying pH levels.
The team employed response surface statistical analysis to optimize production and is now conducting toxicity studies, dose standardization, and industry collaborations to fast-track commercialization.
This development highlights the growing potential of natural, sustainable alternatives in industries ranging from personal care to pharmaceuticals, addressing both health and environmental concerns.