North East Students Organisation Calls for Prevention of Influx From Bangladesh

Guwahati: The North East Students Organisation (NESO) has called for the strengthening of the security on the borders of the country to prevent any possible influx from the neighbouring country. Bangladesh, which shares its borders with multiple states of the country has been seeing extreme situations after the exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The North East Students Organisation is the umbrella organisation of the student communities and organisations of all eight states of Northeast India. The organisation made an urgent appeal to the prime minister and the home minister regarding this matter. They mentioned that the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh could potentially lead to an influx of a massive number of people into India.

Mentioning that the Northeast Indian states are already suffering from multiple problems because of the presence of a huge number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in this region. They called on the central government to strengthen the security measures in the bordering areas to prevent any further influx of illegal immigrants. NESO also highlighted the need for such a step to protect the indigenous communities of Northeast India from external forces as well as to preserve the resources of the region.

This development comes at a time when some of the states have already taken steps to prevent such migrants from entering their territories. In case of such an influx, Assam and Meghalaya will be among the worst affected because of the porous boundaries with Bangladesh along with the lack of any need of Inner Line Permits to enter these states.

It must be noted that the country of Bangladesh is under utter chaos with large-scale looting and rioting becoming common after the resignation and later fleeing of the former prime minister. A large number of Bangladeshi citizens are trying to enter India through multiple entry points.