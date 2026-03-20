Security Forces Arrest UPPK Cadre, Recover Arms in Manipur Operations

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur carried out a series of operations on Thursday, leading to the arrest of an insurgent and the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, said Manipur Police.
An active cadre of the proscribed outfit United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was apprehended from the Mantripukhri area in Imphal East district. The arrested individual has been identified as Chungkham Kiran Meitei, also known as Lepshinba, a resident of Khumbong Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.
"On 19.03.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of UPPK from Mantripukhri area, Imphal East district, one Chungkham Kiran Meitei @ Lepshinba (23) of Khumbong Mayai Leikai, PS-Patsoi, Imphal West district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In a separate operation, security personnel recovered a large quantity of weapons and explosives from Molcham village under Molcham Police Station in Chandel district.
The seized items included an AK-47 rifle with magazines, a 9mm carbine machine gun, grenades, detonators, ammunition, and multiple VHF radio sets with accessories.
On the other hand, search operations and area domination exercises are ongoing, particularly in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state, as part of efforts to maintain security and prevent militant activities.
Authorities also ensured the safe movement of essential goods, with 178 vehicles escorted along National Highway-37 under strict security arrangements. Additional measures have been put in place at sensitive locations to facilitate uninterrupted transit.
As part of intensified security checks, a total of 115 naka points were set up across hill and valley districts. However, no detentions were reported during these checks, police added.