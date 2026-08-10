NSCN (K-YA) Self-Styled Captain Arrested by Assam Rifles in Tinsukia Ahead of Independence Day

Guwahati: The Security forces have intensified checking and surveillance in the sensitive Arunachal Pradesh-bordering Tinsukia district ahead of Independence Day, with the 20 Assam Rifles arresting a self-styled ‘Captain’ of the NSCN (K-YA) in Jagun on Sunday.

The arrested person has been identified as Yumsen Kangkan, a resident of Fangchon village under Namtok police station in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, troops of the 20 Assam Rifles launched an operation in the Jagun area and apprehended Kangkan, who allegedly holds the self-styled rank of ‘Captain’ in the insurgent outfit.

During the operation, security team recovered a pistol, a mobile phone, a camping tent and a bag from his possession. He is being handed over to the police at Lekhapani Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Tinsukia, which shares a border with Changlang district, is considered a sensitive area due to its proximity to the insurgency-affected Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) districts of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as its dense rainforests and strategic location.

Security officials team have said the difficult terrain provides potential shelter for insurgents, while the border areas are frequently used by cadres of Ulfa-I and NSCN factions as transit routes towards Myanmar, where several training camps of these outfits are reportedly located.

The arrest comes just two days after four cadres of the banned Ulfa (Independent) surrendered before the 44 Assam Rifles and Longding Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Friday, amid sustained security operations against insurgent groups operating in the region ahead of Independence Day.

Officers said combing operations and checkpoints have been intensified across Tinsukia’s border areas, with additional security personnel deployed to monitor movement along known infiltration routes.