NSE Crude Oil Options Register Record Turnover and Trading Activity

Guwahati: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced that its Crude Oil Options recorded their highest-ever daily premium turnover, trading volume and open interest on 9 July 2026, reflecting growing participation in the commodity derivatives market.

As per the exchange, Crude Oil Options achieved a record daily premium turnover of Rs 2,006.49 crore, with a trading volume of 47,33,862 contracts. Intraday open interest also crossed 1,14,000 contracts, marking a significant milestone for the product.

NSE said the strong performance highlights the increasing adoption of Crude Oil Options by market participants to manage risks associated with fluctuations in crude oil prices.

The exchange noted that, following feedback from market participants, it revised the contract expiry schedule from two business days to seven business days before the expiry of the underlying futures contract. The change came into effect on 6th November 2025 and was introduced to provide greater flexibility and improve risk management.

Since the revision, trading activity has continued to grow steadily. During the previous contract expiry on 9 June 2026, Crude Oil Options recorded a trading volume of 28,64,618 contracts and a premium turnover of Rs 1,239.10 crore. On the same day, Crude Oil Futures also registered a record turnover of Rs 378.32 crore.

NSE said it remains committed to strengthening its commodity derivatives segment by introducing measures that enhance market efficiency and improve the trading experience for participants.

The exchange also highlighted that it revised the expiry schedule for Natural Gas Options to four business days before the expiry of the underlying futures contract, with the change taking effect on 25th May 2026.

NSE is India's leading stock exchange, offering a platform for trading in equities, derivatives and a wide range of other financial instruments.