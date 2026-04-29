NSE Investor Base Tops 13 Crore; North East, Assam Drive Rapid Growth

The investor base of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has surpassed a major milestone, crossing 13 crore unique investors as of April 27, 2026. This achievement reflects the rapid growth and increasing depth of India’s capital markets, with the NSE continuing to play a central role in expanding financial participation across the country.

The total number of client accounts registered with the exchange has risen to 25.7 crore, signalling stronger engagement from investors across segments. Over the five-year period from FY21 to FY26, the investor base grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%, a sharp rise compared to the 15.2% growth recorded in the previous five years. This surge has been largely driven by improved digital access, seamless onboarding systems, and sustained investor awareness campaigns.

A notable aspect of this expansion is the increasing participation from the North Eastern region, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas for investor inclusion. States such as Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam have recorded remarkable multi-fold growth in investor numbers since FY21. Assam alone now accounts for around 51.5 lakh registered investors, highlighting its growing importance in the country’s retail investment landscape.

The growth trend is becoming more widespread, with states outside the top 10 contributing 27% of the total investor base. This indicates a shift towards emerging regions, particularly the North East. The investor demographic is also evolving, with a median age of 33 years, nearly 40% under the age of 30, and women making up about one-fourth of all investors.

India’s capital markets have continued to generate steady returns, with benchmark indices delivering strong annualised gains over the past five years. With investor participation now covering nearly all pin codes in the country, the expansion of financial markets is becoming more inclusive, positioning regions like the North East as key drivers of future growth.