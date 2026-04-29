‘I Was Not Mentally Stable’: Missing Guwahati Woman Returns, Shares Truth Behind Disappearance

Guwahati woman Bhabana Sarma, whose disappearance had sparked widespread concern over the past two days, has returned home safely and revealed that she had travelled to Shillong with the intention of ending her life.

In a video message shared on social media nearly 48 hours after she went missing, Bhabana clarified that no one else was involved in her disappearance and dismissed claims linking any cab driver or outsider to the incident.

She stated that on April 24, she left her home voluntarily, travelling from Jalukbari to Paltan Bazar before heading to Shillong. She added that she checked into a hotel alone and that CCTV footage would confirm she was unaccompanied throughout her journey.

Bhabana also admitted that a message she had sent to her mother claiming she was “in danger” was not true and was written while she was going through severe emotional turmoil.

“At that time, I was not mentally stable. I was anxious, confused and not thinking clearly. At one point, I thought of ending my life. Later, I realised I could not do it and decided to return,” she said.

She further explained that the next morning, while sitting outside, she sought help from a woman and contacted her mother. With support from Assam Police, she was able to return home safely.

Bhabana also alleged that she had been under emotional pressure and facing threats during a two-year relationship with a man identified as Nihar Jyoti Sarma. She claimed both families were aware of the relationship.

According to her, she was threatened with the release of private photos and videos if she tried to end the relationship. She also alleged that threats were made against her and her family, which left her living in fear for a long time.

She said the mental stress caused by these circumstances ultimately led her to leave home on April 24.

Bhabana confirmed that she has filed an FIR regarding the matter and is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. She also urged others facing similar emotional distress or intimidation to speak up and seek help rather than suffer in silence.