NSE Launches Electronic Gold Receipts to Modernise India’s Gold Marke

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited has introduced Electronic Gold Receipts, a new trading segment aimed at making India’s gold market more transparent, organised, and technology-driven.

EGRs are basically digital certificates that represent ownership of physical gold. The actual gold is kept safely in SEBI-approved vaults, while investors can hold and trade it in electronic form through their demat accounts. Each EGR is fully backed by real gold, ensuring purity, safety, and trust.

With this initiative, NSE is trying to bridge the gap between physical gold and financial markets. It will help improve price discovery and bring in wider participation from jewellers, refiners, traders, and institutional investors. The aim is to make gold trading more structured and less dependent on unorganised markets.

In a key development, NSE also successfully converted a 1000-gram gold bar into an Electronic Gold Receipt, showing how physical gold can be smoothly turned into a digital, tradable asset. This marks an important step in proving the practical working of the EGR system.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said that EGRs represent a major change in how India deals with gold. He said the platform uses NSE’s strong technology and trading system to make gold investment more accessible, transparent, and secure for people across the country.

EGRs will also allow small investors to participate in the gold market, even in smaller quantities. With features like assured quality, easy conversion between physical and digital gold, and better liquidity, the system is expected to make gold investment more flexible and convenient.

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited, set up in 1994, is India’s largest stock exchange by turnover and the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume. With the launch of EGRs, NSE has taken another step towards modernising India’s financial markets and bringing traditional assets like gold into the formal digital ecosystem.