AFI holds historic AGM in Kohima, first-ever national federation meet in Nagaland

Kohima: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday began its two-day Annual General Meeting in Kohima, with delegates from across the country in attendance.
The meeting is being held at Hotel Vivor, with delegates from across the country in attendance.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also serves as President of the Nagaland Olympic Association, welcomed the participants and described it as a proud moment for the state to host such a national-level gathering.
He thanked Lalit Kumar Bhanot for taking the initiative to bring the meeting to the Northeast and opined that it would help strengthen inclusiveness and national integration.
"I place on record my sincere appreciation to Dr. Lalit Kumar Bhanot for his initiative & vision in bringing this AGM to Nagaland. Such decisions go beyond administration, they strengthen integration, inclusivity & ensure the NE is meaningfully connected to the national mainstream," the Chief Minister wrote on X.
AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo and World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla were also present.
Rio said Nagaland has been making steady progress in sports since its association with the Indian Olympic Association, but pointed out that challenges such as limited infrastructure and lack of facilities under the Sports Authority of India still remain.
He stressed the need for better investment, coaching and exposure to support young athletes from the region. The Chief Minister also expressed hope that support from sports federations and corporate CSR initiatives would help improve infrastructure, including stadiums and training facilities.
He added that the AGM is expected to lead to meaningful decisions that could shape the future of sports in the country, while also encouraging athletes in the Northeast.
Speaking at the event, Bhanot thanked the Nagaland government for hosting the meeting and appreciated the efforts of Abu Mehta for organising it and said that the arrangements have set a high standard for such gatherings.