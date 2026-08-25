NSG Launches First Women Commando Course to Boost Nari Shakti in Counter-Terrorism

New Delhi: The National Security Guard (NSG) Training Academy in Manesar has launched the first Mahila Commando Conversion Course (MCCC) for women personnel from State Police Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), marking a significant step towards strengthening women’s role in India’s counter-terrorism operations.

The 12-week course, being conducted from August 24 to November 12, 2026, is designed to prepare women personnel for specialised operational roles through rigorous training in physical conditioning, weapons handling and marksmanship, tactical intervention, hostage rescue and other aspects of counter-terrorism operations.

The initiative aims to expand the pool of trained women personnel across the country’s security forces while promoting common professional standards and improving coordination and interoperability among different forces.

After completing the course, the trained personnel will return to their respective organisations with enhanced operational skills and specialised knowledge, helping strengthen counter-terrorism preparedness at the institutional level.

The NSG said the initiative goes beyond increasing women’s participation in security duties, focusing on building their operational capabilities and enabling them to undertake demanding specialised roles in India’s internal security framework.

The launch of the first MCCC is being seen as an important milestone in advancing Nari Shakti and strengthening women’s operational capabilities within India’s security architecture.