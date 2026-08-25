Dolaichonga Elevated Corridor Opens 2 Lanes, Eases Haflong-Silchar Traffic Congestion

Haflong: Commuters travelling between Haflong and Silchar have received a major relief with two lanes of the newly constructed Dolaichonga elevated corridor opening to vehicular traffic on Monday.

The elevated section is part of the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor and was developed to ease congestion along the challenging Haflong-Silchar stretch. The Dolaichonga area had long remained a major bottleneck due to its hilly terrain, construction work and frequent traffic restrictions.

With vehicles now being diverted through the elevated section, congestion in the area has eased considerably. Passenger buses, goods-laden trucks and private vehicles had earlier faced long delays, particularly during peak hours.

According to the National Highways authorities, the Dolaichonga elevated corridor was initially scheduled for completion by September 20. However, the first two lanes were opened ahead of schedule on August 24.

The remaining two lanes are expected to be opened by September 15, officials said.

The early opening of the two lanes has brought relief to residents and regular commuters, especially during the monsoon when landslides, road repair work and heavy traffic frequently disrupt movement along the hilly route.

The elevated corridor is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and connectivity between Haflong and Silchar. However, several portions of the highway are still under construction.

Local residents have urged the authorities to speed up the remaining works and ensure uninterrupted movement along the route during the monsoon season.

The full commissioning of the Dolaichonga elevated corridor is expected to further reduce congestion and improve travel on the Haflong-Silchar highway.