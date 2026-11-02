Nursing Student Accuses Ashok Singhal Former PSO of Sexual Exploitation

Guwahati: A 22-year-old nursing student has lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Panbazar, accusing Chakreshwar Mili, former PSO allegedly linked to minister Ashok Singhal, of sexual exploitation, physical abuse, blackmail and circulating her intimate videos without her consent.

The complaint, dated 1ST November, was filed by the woman, who is pursuing a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course in Guwahati and hails from North Lakhimpur. Her identity has been withheld.

As per complaint, the alleged harassment began in 2023, when she entered into a relationship with Mili on the promise of marriage. Speaking to media , she claimed that after being in the relationship for around one and a half years, she realised that he had been making false promises.

She further alleged that Mili was already married but pressured her to continue the relationship secretly, insisting that she should not develop feelings for anyone else.

In her written complaint, the student also alleged that she became pregnant in May 2026 and was pressured into taking abortion medication. She claimed that Mili subsequently took her to Global Hospital in Hatigaon, where the pregnancy was terminated through medical procedures. She said the experience caused her severe physical pain and mental trauma.

Meanwhile, minister Ashok Singhal has categorically denied any association with Mili, rejecting reports identifying him as his personal security officer (PSO).

In a post on social media platform, Singhal clarified that Mili had never been appointed or engaged by him in any capacity. He termed the association of Milli to him is baseless and urged people not to be misled by misinformation.

The minister also expressed confidence that an impartial investigation would establish the facts and bring the truth to light.

Further details of the police investigation are awaited.