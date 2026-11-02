Hotel Bilas Inn: Ghanakanta Gogoi Taken for Crime Scene Recreation

Guwahati: Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the 26th October, shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service, area, was taken to the hotel on the morning of 2nd November for crime scene recreation as part of the ongoing police investigation.

The shooting, which occurred around 9 pm near Bora Service on GS Road, claimed five lives and left one person injured. The deceased were identified as hotel owner Helena Bharali, her son Devarshi Ishan Kashyap, his wife Rinika Hijam Bharali , Helena’s brother Bhudev Bharali and Narayan Das, reportedly Bhudev’s caretaker. Driver Satyendra Pathak sustained injuries and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital .

Meanwhile, Gogoi’s wife, Junmoni Gogoi, was questioned by police at Paltan Bazar Police Station for nearly ten and a half hours on 1st November. She arrived at around 1.30 pm and left after midnight, later sharing details of her conversations with her husband after the shooting.

According to Junmoni, Ghanakanta called her shortly after the incident and said he had been cornered by several people at the hotel. He reportedly told her that he had somehow managed to escape alive and advised her and their daughter to remain cautious.

Defending her husband, Junmoni claimed that he had never expressed any intention of committing such an act and had always respected the Bharali family.

She also spoke about the ongoing dispute over the hotel’s management. As per her statement, the business was performing poorly, which made Ghanakanta to the return of the hotel to its owners. He had reportedly asked the Bharali family to refund the security deposit but preferred to settle the matter over the phone rather than through face-to-face discussions.

Junmoni further claimed that Ghanakanta went to the hotel after being called by the Bharali family, despite having expressed his preference to discuss the matter over the phone.

The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.