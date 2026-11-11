OIL India Raises Ex-Gratia Compensation for Tengakhat Fire Victims to Rs 25 Lakh

Guwahati: The Oil India Limited (OIL) on 11th November, announced an increase in financial assistance for the families of those killed in the explosion and fire at its Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family. The decision comes as the death toll from the incident has risen to six.

The explosion occurred at around 9.05 am on Friday, 6th November , at the facility in Dibrugarh district, near Duliajan. The fire broke out in the indirect bath heater area, which had been shut down for maintenance since 4th November . The workers involved were employed by Mumbai-based contractor Spectron Engineers Private Limited.

The death toll reached six on Tuesday after the deaths of 58-year-old Golap Dutta and 38-year-old Kumud Gogoi, who succumbed to their injuries. One injured worker, Indra Gogoi, airlifted to Delhi on 9th November , continues to receive treatment at Apollo Hospital.

Earlier, OIL had announced Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased worker and Rs 5 lakh for the injured. The company has also suspended four officers and constituted an internal inquiry committee to investigate the incident.