Online Cab Services Across Guwahati To Stop From 1st September Over Fare Dispute

Guwahati: Online cab drivers and driver organisations in Guwahati have announced that app-based cab services across the city will be suspended from 1st September , citing rising fuel prices and inadequate earnings.

The announcement was made at a press conference organised by the Guwahati Online Cab Driver Community and Drivers’ Organisations. The drivers said their earnings and fares had not been revised despite repeated increases in petrol and diesel prices. They claimed that cab companies had been informed about their concerns but had failed to take effective steps to address them.

The driver organisations have demanded that Ola, Uber and Rapido revise their fare structures in view of rising fuel and operating costs. They have also called for fares to be fixed on a per-kilometre and per-minute basis in accordance with government regulations.

As per the organisations, the revised fare structure should ensure that drivers receive adequate compensation while covering their increasing operational expenses.

The drivers have warned that they will stop accepting bookings through the apps from 1st September and continue the suspension until their demands are addressed.

The move could significantly affect app-based transport services across Guwahati.