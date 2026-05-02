Opposition Alliance Gathers in Guwahati, Confident of Victory in Assam

Congress and its alliance partners held an important meeting in Guwahati as the election results approach. They discussed their strategy and the current political situation in the state.

Key leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Akhil Gogoi attended the meeting. Leaders from outside Assam, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Jitendra Singh, and Bandhu Tirkey, were also present. Candidates from different opposition parties also took part in the discussions.

The main focus of the meeting was preparation for the vote counting on June 4 and ensuring that the process is fair and transparent. The leaders also discussed their future plans and better coordination among alliance partners.

The opposition leaders rejected exit poll results and expressed confidence in forming the next government in Assam. They also alleged that although complaints were made during the elections, the Election Commission has not taken strict action.

The leaders criticised the state government over rising prices of essential goods and warned that the situation could worsen if the current government continues.

Furthermore, they also announced plans to form a joint committee. This committee will review their election promises and work towards implementing key commitments within 100 days if they come to power.