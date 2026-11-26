Guwahati: The state of Meghalaya made its debut at the WAVES Film Bazaar in Goa on 25th November, showcasing its 2025 Film Tourism Policy to attract filmmakers, production houses, investment and creative collaborations. The participation, held alongside the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), marks the state's effort to expand its presence in the film industry.

Meghalaya's participation at WAVES Film Bazaar focused on presenting the state's filmmaking opportunities and its 2025 Film Tourism Policy. The Meghalaya Government is seeking to attract production houses, filmmakers, investment and creative collaborations through the policy.

The state's debut also provided an opportunity to highlight its potential as a filming destination and introduce its production-related support initiatives to industry participants.

Several filmmakers and industry professionals are associated with Meghalaya's film tourism initiative and upcoming projects in the state.

They include Venu Donepudi, film producer and founder of Chitralayam Studios; Nilesh Maniyar, a filmmaker with upcoming projects in Meghalaya; and Shonali Bose, filmmaker and co-producer of an upcoming Shillong-based project.

Pradip Kurbah, a National Award-winning Khasi filmmaker, is also among the key names associated with the state's filmmaking ecosystem.

Their participation and projects reflect the range of creative connections highlighted through Meghalaya's presence at the film market.

Baa Baa Black Sheep is the first production completed under Meghalaya's 2025 Film Tourism Policy, according to the reporter's information.

The film was shot in Meghalaya over 25 days, with Sohra serving as its primary filming location.

Its completion marks the first production milestone associated with the policy and provides an example of filmmaking activity taking place in the state under the initiative.

The production also brings attention to Meghalaya's locations as potential destinations for future film projects. The 2025 Film Tourism Policy aims to facilitate film productions, support local talent and attract investment into Meghalaya's creative sector.

The government is seeking to create opportunities for production houses and filmmakers while encouraging creative collaborations within the state.

Meghalaya's participation at WAVES Film Bazaar is part of its effort to present these opportunities to the wider film industry. With Baa Baa Black Sheep becoming the first completed production under the policy, Meghalaya has an initial example of its film tourism initiative in operation.

Upcoming projects associated with filmmakers Nilesh Maniyar and Shonali Bose also feature connections to the state, including a Shillong-based project.

The government's broader objective remains attracting more productions, investment and creative partnerships through the 2025 Film Tourism Policy.