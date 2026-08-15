‘Our History Must Reflect Every Voice’: Jayanta Malla Baruah Honours Assam’s Tribal Freedom Fighters

Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, paid tribute to the lesser-known tribal freedom fighters of Assam who fought to protect their land, culture and identity during the struggle against British rule.

Recalling the story of Sengyajik Joya Thaosen of Jorai village, Mallabaruah said the sacrifices made by indigenous communities form an important part of India’s freedom struggle and should be remembered by future generations.

The minister said the selection of Jorai among 50 indigenous villages to be included on India’s tourism map is an important step towards preserving and showcasing the history, culture and heritage of Assam’s tribal communities.

He said initiatives such as oral-history documentation, interpretation centres, museums and other development projects could help record the contributions of indigenous freedom fighters and ensure that their stories are not forgotten.

Baruah stressed that people from different communities and regions across the country shaped India’s freedom movement.

“Our freedom belongs to every Indian. Our history must reflect every voice,” he said, calling for greater recognition of the courage and sacrifices of indigenous communities.

The minister urged people to use Independence Day as an opportunity to remember the unsung heroes whose bravery contributed to India’s freedom and ensure that their stories continue to inspire future generations.