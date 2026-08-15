Centre Releases Rs 2,117.85 Crore SDRF Aid for Flood-Hit States, Assam Gets Rs 379.35 Crore

Guwahati: The Centre has approved an advance release of Rs 2,117.85 crore to seven states facing flood-related challenges during the southwest monsoon, with Assam set to receive Rs 379.35 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the release on August 14 as part of the Centre’s assistance to states affected by the ongoing floods.

Arunachal Pradesh has been allocated Rs 44.55 crore, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will each receive Rs 500 crore as the first instalment of the Centre’s SDRF contribution for the 2026-27 financial year.

For Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, the Centre has approved Rs 193.95 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively as advance releases of their second instalments. Both states had already received their first instalments for the current financial year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the first instalments for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra were released by relaxing certain documentation requirements under the existing guidelines. The decision was taken in view of the urgent need for funds for flood relief and response measures.

The Centre said it has been regularly monitoring the flood situation in coordination with the affected state governments. Assistance has also been provided for rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations, including the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in advance and logistical support from the Ministry of Defence.

In Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have already been deployed to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods. Given the severity of the situation in Assam, the central teams have conducted two separate assessment visits.

Meanwhile, the Centre is also preparing to send an IMCT to Nagaland following a request from the state government.

The advance financial assistance is expected to help the affected states meet immediate relief requirements and strengthen ongoing rescue, rehabilitation and recovery operations.