Outrage in Bengaluru Over Shocking Abuse of Toddlers at On-Campus Creche and Daycare

Bengaluru: A horrific case of child abuse has come to light at a crèche operating within the HAL campus of technology firm Capgemini, leading to criminal charges against five female caregivers.

The disturbing details emerged after videos showing the mistreatment of toddlers aged between two and three went viral on social media. According to officials, the staff inflicted inhumane punishments on the young children to silence them when they cried.

Shocking allegations reveal that toddlers were forced to sit inside the drums of front-loading washing machines, locked inside dark bathrooms, and subjected to having water aggressively sprayed into their mouths using toilet jet sprays.

The revelation has caused widespread fury among working parents who had entrusted the facility with their children's safety. Alongside a formal police investigation, a separate complaint has been lodged with the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

In response to the crisis, Capgemini issued a statement emphasising that employee family welfare is its utmost priority.

The multinational firm confirmed it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies to uncover the facts and has temporarily shut down the on-campus daycare facility as a precautionary measure.