Over 100 Projects Worth Rs 816 Crore to Be Launched and Inaugurated in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: The Assam Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday announced the launch and inauguration of more than 100 development projects in Karbi Anglong under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.
According to the official statement, projects worth Rs 16 crore are being dedicated to the people of the district. Among the key initiatives are the Diphu Cancer Care Centre, the four-lane Kharsing Terang–Injarkap Flyover, a Government Model Degree College in West Karbi Anglong, the Diphu Town Lake and the Bilamvek Water Sports Complex.
"A historic day for Karbi Anglong! Under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa, over 100 transformative projects are being launched and inaugurated in the district today," the Assam CMO wrote on X.
The Chief Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for several major projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and boosting development in the region. These include a Sainik School at Longbhoku, a 42 MW solar power project at Bonglong Terang and the Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management in Diphu.
"Hon’ble CM will also lay the foundation for major initiatives like Sainik School at Longbhoku, a 42 MW solar power project at Bonglong Terang, the Institute of Hotel & Tourism Management in Diphu, along with several new roads and bridges," it added.
In addition, multiple road and bridge projects will also be initiated as part of the development push.
The large-scale rollout of infrastructure and institutional projects is expected to enhance connectivity, education, healthcare and tourism in Karbi Anglong, marking a significant step towards accelerating growth and opportunities in the hill district.
In a separate development push in Jorhat, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Maniram Dewan–Piyali Barua Flyover, which features a planned parking system designed to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city.
Sarma scheduled to inaugurate Swaraj Udyan, the Lachit Maidam Memorial and Cultural Centre, new buildings of Jorhat Engineering College and a guest house at Moina Poria Namghar.
Additionally, the foundation stone will be laid for the integrated development of the Borbheti complex.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, these initiatives combine infrastructure expansion with the promotion of heritage and culture, contributing to Assam’s ongoing development journey.