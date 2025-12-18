Assam CM Hands Over Ex Gratia to Families of Arunachal Crash Victims in Tinsukia

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met the families of 20 victims at Gelapukhuri Tea Estate in Tinsukia district who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month.

During his visit, the Chief Minister handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families as ex gratia assistance from the Assam government. He also announced that each family would receive an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“Today, on behalf of the state government, we have provided Rs 5 lakh to each bereaved family as a mark of respect for the departed souls. The central government will also extend Rs 2 lakh to each family,” Sarma said while addressing the families.

The Chief Minister directed the Tinsukia District Commissioner to ensure that all eligible families are immediately covered under the Orunodoi scheme. He also instructed officials to issue ration cards to families who do not have one, so they can avail free rice and other essential commodities at subsidised rates.

“I urge the district administration to expedite Orunodoi coverage for families who have not yet received assistance. Those without ration cards must be issued one without delay,” he added.

Sarma further assured continued support to the affected families, including exploring employment opportunities in coordination with tea estate authorities and providing assistance for the education of children impacted by the tragedy.

Highlighting broader concerns, the Chief Minister spoke about the need for industrial growth and skill development in Assam to reduce distress migration. He said that while skill training is important, the lack of adequate employment forces workers to migrate outside the state for better wages. He stressed the need to establish industries in Assam and introduce skill training facilities within tea garden areas.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia Police, with the help of Bihar Police, arrested the owner of the truck involved in the accident from Bihar. The accused has been identified as Bhushan Kumar. With this arrest, the total number of accused in the case has risen to three. Earlier, two contractors who had hired the labourers were also arrested.

The accident occurred on December 8, when a truck carrying 21 labourers plunged into a nearly 1,000-foot gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, killing 20 people. The lone survivor is undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.