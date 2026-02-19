Over Rs 3,000 crore worth narcotics seized in five years, 24,000 arrested: Ajanta Neog

Guwahati: Assam has seized narcotics valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore and arrested over 24,000 people in drug-related cases during the past five years, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog informed the Assembly.
Presenting the interim Budget for 2026–27, Neog said the intensified crackdown on drugs began after the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government assumed office in 2021. Since then, enforcement agencies across the state have stepped up operations against narcotics networks.
According to the minister, contraband worth over Rs 3,001 crore has been seized during this period.
She also noted that the recovery figure is more than seven times higher than the total seizures recorded between 2011 and 2015, underscoring what she described as a sustained and targeted anti-drug campaign.
Neog also highlighted the government’s drive against land encroachment. She said nearly 1.45 lakh bighas — approximately 48,000 acres — of encroached government land have been reclaimed through eviction exercises carried out with legal backing.
The recovered land, she added, is being made available for public infrastructure and community development projects.
Addressing social reform measures, the minister spoke about the state’s campaign against child marriage, calling it a coordinated effort involving law enforcement agencies, local administration and community participation. Welfare initiatives such as the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina programme are being used to support the initiative and promote girls’ education.
Reaffirming the government’s stand on women’s rights, Neog said the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Act, 2025represents a major reform aimed at safeguarding women’s dignity and strengthening legal protections within families.
On the law and order front, she told the House that Assam currently ranks highest among states in implementing the new criminal laws, with an implementation score of 78.13 per cent, compared to the national average of 53.69 per cent.
Neog further stated that ongoing peace efforts since 2021 have resulted in 9,022 former militants surrendering before authorities.
As part of the process, 1,012 sophisticated firearms have been deposited, which she said reflects growing stability and confidence in the peace initiatives undertaken by the state government.