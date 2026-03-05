Over Two Kilograms WY Tablets, Brown Sugar Recovered from Thar in Tengnoupal

Imphal: Manipur Police on Wednesday said security forces intercepted a vehicle at a check post in Tengnoupal and recovered a significant quantity of suspected narcotic substances during a search operation.
According to police, the incident took place on March 4 when a four-wheeler Thar bearing registration number MN 01 AW 8063 was stopped by security personnel at the naka check post under Tengnoupal Police Station.
During inspection of the vehicle, the security team recovered 2.33 kilograms of WY tablets and about 0.592 kilograms of brown sugar concealed inside the car.
"On 04.03.2026, a four-wheeler Thar bearing Regd. No. MN 01 AW 8063 was intercepted by security forces at the Naka check post of Tengnoupal-PS," he added.
In addition to the suspected narcotics, officials also seized a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card and the registration certificate of the vehicle.
Police said the seized items have been taken into custody and further investigation is currently underway to determine the source and intended destination of the drugs.
Authorities are also looking into possible links with drug trafficking networks operating in the region.
In a similar operation earlier this year, the Assam Rifles foiled an attempt to smuggle brown sugar across the border in Tengnoupal district in February.
The troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion, operating under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), intercepted the consignment during routine checking at the permanent vehicle check post in Khudengthabi on February 9.
During the search, the security personnel recovered 22 packets of brown sugar weighing around 813 grams. The contraband had been hidden inside popcorn packets and was being carried by a woman commuter.
The seized narcotics were estimated to be worth around Rs 1.62 crore in the illegal market.
The drugs, along with the accused woman, were later handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.