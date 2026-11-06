Pabitra Margherita Addresses Ibero-American Conference in Spanish, Holds Talks with Foreign Ministers

Guwahati: The Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita delivered an address in Spanish at the 30th Summit of the Ibero-American Conference in Madrid, Spain, as India joined the forum as an Associate Observer.

The summit witnessed participation from representatives of 54 countries and several international organisations, providing a platform for discussions on international cooperation and shared priorities.

On the sidelines of the summit, Margherita met Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, who welcomed India's participation in the conference as an Associate Observer. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand India's engagement with the wider Ibero-American community.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on social media post on 6th November, Margherita said he was delighted to be welcomed by the Spanish Foreign Minister and expressed his interest in strengthening ties with the Ibero-American community.

The minister also held separate meetings with Colombia's Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and Bolivia's Foreign Minister Hector Francisco Huanca on Thursday.

During the discussions, Margherita and his counterparts explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, education, healthcare and culture. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments and cooperation in multilateral forums.

In a post on social media post, the Indian Embassy in Spain described the interactions as productive, highlighting discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for closer engagement within the Ibero-American Conference framework.

The conference comprises 22 member countries, including 19 from Latin America and three European nations ,Spain, Portugal and Andorr, alongside associate and consultative observers.