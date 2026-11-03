Pabitra Margherita to Visit Spain for 30th Ibero-American Conference

Guwahati: The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita is scheduled to visit Spain from to attend the 30th Ibero-American Conference, which will take place from 3rd November till 5TH November, where India will participate as an Associate Observer country.

During his three-day visit, Margherita will represent India at the international gathering, which brings together representatives from 54 countries, including member states, Associate Observer countries and Consultative Observer nations.

The conference comprises 22 member countries, including 19 Latin American nations and three European countries, Spain, Portugal and Andorra. In addition, 12 countries participate as Associate Observers, while another 20 hold Consultative Observer status.

India's participation as an Associate Observer is expected to provide an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic engagement and expand cooperation with participating countries across various sectors.

Apart from attending the conference, Margherita is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with representatives of several participating nations to discuss issues of mutual interest and explore avenues for greater collaboration.

He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Madrid during his official visit.

The visit assumes significance amid the ongoing India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence, an initiative aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting greater cooperation in cultural exchanges, tourism and emerging technologies.

Margherita's participation is expected to further reinforce India's engagement with the Ibero-American region and deepen its diplomatic relations with participating nations.